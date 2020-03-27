Yes, We’re Open

Skip to content
KETK | FOX51 | EastTexasMatters.com
Tyler
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Top Stories
Coronavirus
Education Essentials
Vanished
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Value Life
Special Reports
Texas News
Politics
BorderReport.com
National News
Newsfeed Now
Top Stories
House approves $2.2 trillion rescue package, US infections surge to most in world
Video
Top Stories
House passes $2.2 trillion rescue package, rushes it to Trump
OB/GYN provides information for expecting mothers during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Texas Cable Association members sign pledge to keep service active during COVID-19 pandemic
‘Baby Shark’ returns with coronavirus hand washing jingle do-do-do-do-do
Weather
Map Center
Hurricane Tracker
Interactive Radar
Pollen Count
Bus Stop Forecast
Weather Talk
Weather Headlines
Severe Weather
Weather Alerts
Closings and Delays
Sports
Local Sports
Friday Hoops Fever
Texas Rangers Spring Training
Big Tournament
The Masters
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health
Japan 2020
Friday Football Fever
Silver Star Nation
NFL
MLB
NBA
College
NHL
Top Stories
NCAA weighs more eligibility for sports cut short by virus
Top Stories
House of Davis Love III destroyed by early morning fire
Fans continue to question Bayern Munich’s silence on Qatar
AP Was There: Duke ends UNLV’s repeat bid in ’91 Final Four
Drew Brees, wife donate $5 million to Louisiana to feed families in need
Community
East Texas Live
KETK Gives Back by Peters Chevrolet
Value Life by Monsour Law Firm
Shop Local
Veterans Voices
Community
Calendar
Top Stories
The Salvation Army is seeking help as they come to the aid of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Pets Fur People introduces us to Peggy Sue
Video
Top Stories
Sip and Shop Texas has new upcoming events
Video
Net Health shares how to stop the spread of respiratory diseases
Video
The SPCA introduces us to Bubblie
Video
BBB shares how to make sure your business is prepared for an emergency
Video
Video
KETK LiveStream
FOX51 LiveStream
Livestream
SkyView: KETK Tower Cam
SkyView: Nacogdoches
Top Stories
OB/GYN provides information for expecting mothers during COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Border wall construction must stop during COVID-19 pandemic, advocates say
Video
Top Stories
Avoiding aches and pains while stuck at home
Video
Amazon suspends nearly 4,000 sellers over coronavirus price gouging
Video
Lufkin ISD extends school closure through April 17
Video
White Oak police searching for man who robbed gas station at gunpoint
Video
Contests
Pools East Big Splash Gas Card Giveaway
KETK March Mattress Giveaway by SouthSide Furniture
CTCU: We Are All Teachers
Athlete of the Week presented by CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics & Sports Medicine
About Us
Report It
Contact Us
Meet the Team
Advertise With Us
TV Schedule
Newsletters
Stay Connected
Work for Us
Closed Captioning Issues
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Vanished
Coronavirus
Search
Search
Search
Yes, We’re Open
Trending Right Now
White Oak police searching for man who robbed gas station at gunpoint
Video
House passes $2.2 trillion rescue package, rushes it to Trump
LIVE BLOG: Keeping up with coronavirus in East Texas
Video
INTERACTIVE MAP: Tracking coronavirus cases globally and in America
Smith County Judge issues stern warning to residents after first local coronavirus death
Video
Don't Miss
Enter to Win a New Mattress
Enter to Win a $100 Gas Card from Pools East
KETK Gives Back: Rusk County Office of Emergency Management
Video
Bayli Honeycutt: CHRISTUS Health Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Athlete of the Week
Video
Nominate Your Role Model
KETK Twitter & Facebook
Follow @KETK
KETK NBC
Community Calendar