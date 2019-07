HACKENSACK, New Jersey (KETK) – Two New Jersey women were able to escape from an SUV after it plunged into the Hackensack River on Tuesday.

Authorities say the two were exiting a car was when the driver mistook the brake for the gas pedal. The mistake sent them plunging into the river.

A man standing nearby jumped into the river and helped the woman to safety.

The two women were treated for minor injuries.