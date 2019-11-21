Video of Grinch scaring kids during holiday photoshoot is going viral

ATCO, New Jersey (KETK) – You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch.

A New Jersey mom has gone viral of how she added a holiday twist into scaring her kids during a Christmas photoshoot.

Instagram user @ashleymariemua posted the video Tuesday and said “My kids couldn’t wait to meet the grinch this weekend! I’d say it went well.”

In the video, you can see two small children, dressed in adorable holiday pajamas, having their photo taken.

To their horror, the Grinch then appears out of the trees. The children spot him and run, without hesitation.