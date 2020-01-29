VIDEO: Man arrested for smoking marijuana in packed courtroom

LEBANON, Tennessee (KETK) – A Tennessee man decided to double down on charges that he was facing while in court.

20-year-old Spencer Boston was standing at the podium in front of General Sessions Court Judge Haywood Barry discussing a marijuana possession charge that Boston was facing.

He then shocked the entire room when he reached into his coat pocket, pulled out a joint, struck a match and lit up. He puffed on the joint, then turned to the packed audience and said, “the people deserve better.”

Court officers say many laughed out loud.

The video showed the court bailiffs immediately taking Spencer Boston into custody.

“I’ve been in law enforcement for 20 years and this is by far the most bizarre thing I have seen in a courtroom. He is a lot braver than I am. When you go in front of a judge, there is a high level of respect in court that must be maintained, and he definitely disrespected the judge and the courtroom so there should be consequences,” said Lt. Scott Moore with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

According to court records, Boston had no prior criminal history before his arrest.

He now faces disorderly conduct, contempt of court, and simple possession charges.