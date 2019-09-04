Vegan woman sues neighbors for having BBQ in their backyard

PERTH, Australia (KETK) – A vegan woman has filed a lawsuit against her neighbors, complaining about the smell of meat and fish coming from their barbeque.

Cilla Carden’s suit also complained about people smoking and children playing basketball.

“It’s deliberate,” she said in an interview. “All I can smell is fish. I can’t enjoy my backyard.”

Carden’s lawsuit was tossed out of court and she filed an appeal, which was also thrown out. She promised to keep fighting.

“I’m a good person. I just want peace and quiet.”

In response, thousands of people are hosting a cookout outside of her home called “Community BBQ for Cilla Carden.”

“Don’t let Cilla destroy a good old Aussie tradition, join us for a community BBQ, and help Cilla Carden GET SOME PORK ON HER FORK,” the event description reads.

The barbecue is scheduled for Oct. 19.