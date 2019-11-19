Vegan man sues Burger King over Impossible Whopper

MIAMI (KETK) – A Florida vegan has filed a lawsuit against Burger King over their meatless Impossible Whopper. The suit alleges that the burger is cooked on the same grill as meat products.

The action was filed in the Southern District of Florida on Monday and accuses the nationwide burger chain of false advertising. The man says that although the burger is advertised as meat-free, it is contaminated with meat since it is cooked on the same grill as other burgers.

Burger King declined to comment on the lawsuit. Its website notes that the burger is listed as a “meat-free option.”

The man in the suit, Phillip Williams, says he does not eat or drink anything that uses animal by-products. He believes he suffered monetary damages from purchasing the burger.