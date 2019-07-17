Utah boy selling ‘ICE COLD BEER’ gets police attention

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (KETK) – A boy in Utah had such a good marketing strategy that people called the cops on him.

The boy is seen holding a sign posted by the Brigham City Police Department with a sign that says  “ICE COLD BEER” but in small letters above “BEER” it says “ROOT.”

Local police responded to the stand, but were very amused when they arrived.

They wrote in a Facebook post:

His marketing strategy has resulted in several calls to the BCPD, but apparently its paid off as business has been good.

This young man, in the area of 600 South 200 East, has a twist on a lemonade stand. Yep, he’s selling beer … ROOT…

Posted by Brigham City Police Department on Tuesday, July 16, 2019

