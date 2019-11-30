Upside down Christmas trees a trend this holiday season

It’s the time of year to decorate for the holidays, meaning the Christmas tree goes up and is decked out in lights.

However, this year a new trend is emerging around the country. People are hanging their Christmas trees upside down.

“It’s kind of unique,” said Owen Burgess.

While it’s been showing up in fliers, magazines, and mentions from famous actresses, it seems to be a trend that’s been around for centuries.

“I feel like I’ve seen it before, but I can’t quite place it,” said Kelly Wasserburger.

The Milwaukee Public Museum has had in its European Village holiday display for decades.

Jackie said the tradition dates back to the seventh century, first as a religious symbol representing the holy trinity.

“In some Eastern European countries would have a tree upside down, and also had the practical sense of allowing more living space during the winter season,” said Jackie Schweitzer.

Starting as a decorating trend has become a hit with customers.

“They come in and say, oh, my goodness. They have the upside-down trees,” said Kris Reisdorf.

While it is popular among some, others like to keep it traditional. Despite the emerging trends, the holiday season is among us with different decorations popping up everywhere.