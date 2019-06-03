Texas family receives graduation cake made of Styrofoam from Walmart

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PASADENA, TX - When Lea Nava received her high school diploma, she was not the only one beaming.

Lea Nava explained, "It's Mom's big day as well. It's not just mine."

Lea Nava’s mom, Marsy Flores, said, "This is my baby. This is my baby and she was graduating so it was very important to me."

Marsy Flores tended to every last detail for the party.

She said, "I wanted it to be perfect."

When she went to pick up her daughter's, cake the morning of graduation-she hit a snag.

Flores explained, "They didn't have our order. They didn't have anything ready."

Flores says that Walmart lost her order for a two-tier graduation cake, but they offered to give them another free of charge.

Flores said, "There was a small blue one, which is her school color, so I chose that one and they said they would put a couple of graduation things on it and her picture."

Flores thought the party was back on track, but when they went to cut it that night another problem.

Flores said, "I go to cut the cake and it was not budging."

Her sister Nellie took this video as they attempted to cut it when they realized it was not a cake but styrofoam underneath the frosting.

Nellie Flores said, "I was in complete shock."

When they took the cake back to Walmart, she says the store offered her a $60 gift certificate.

When Channel 2 contacted Walmart, public affairs issued this statement saying :

"[The] Incident was result of a misunderstanding. The matter has been resolved. The customer was given a gift card for her inconvenience."

Marsy Flores said, “They can't replace the moment that we lost. It's a special moment and this is what we got for it, it was a Styrofoam cake. Not only did they mess up one time, they did it twice."

