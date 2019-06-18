Squirrel attacks police officers after being fed meth

This little guy has been turned into an attack squirrel.

Authorities in Limestone County, Alabama encountered him when they went to arrest two men on drug charges.

They say in order to make him aggressive Mickey Paulk fed the squirrel meth.

Deputies went to Paulk’s apartment with a search warrant and allegedly found meth, drug paraphernalia, body armor, ammunition, and the squirrel.

They also found 37-year old Ronnie Reynolds.

Reynolds was arrested but Paulk wasn’t home and investigators are looking for him.

Meantime, when it was confirmed that it is illegal to have a pet squirrel in Alabama, the animal was released.

It’s unclear what condition the animal was in.