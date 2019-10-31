Breaking News
Longview native, Redskins lineman Trent Williams reveals he had cancer in head for six years

Sheriff: Woman sold medical excuse notes to students

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

EVANS, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a woman who worked at a medical clinic has been arrested for selling fake doctor’s notes to high school students so they can get out of class.

News outlets report 52-year-old Belinda Gail Fondren was charged with filing or maintaining false public records.

Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft says Fondren was selling medical excuses for $20 each. He says two students at Evans High School in Evans, Louisiana received excuses on 14 occasions.

Deputies said a physician received a call from Vernon Parish School Board about the absence notes. He told deputies that he didn’t treat the students nor did he authorize the excuses.

Craft says Fondren worked in a clerical position at the clinic.

It’s unclear whether Fondren has an attorney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories

Community Calendar