Section of US border wall falls over, lands on Mexican side

MEXICALI, Mexico (KETK) – A newly installed section of panels on the southern border in California fell over in high winds on Wednesday, landing on the Mexican side of the border.

The area is part of an ongoing construction project to improve existing sections of the wall.

A customs and border patrol agent says the sections had recently been set in concrete that hadn’t yet cured.

No one was injured in the incident but several trees were damaged.

It is unknown how long it will take to repair the damage to the wall.