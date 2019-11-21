1  of  3
Saying ‘OK Boomer’ at work could get you fired

(KETK) – Millennials, beware! While the generation has found a response to being called snowflakes, insulting an over-40 co-worker could get you fired, thanks to the Age Discrimination Act of 1967.

Millennials have taken up the phrase to dismiss criticisms of the Baby Boomer generation (1946-1964) and even Gen X babies (1965-1984).

But the Age Discrimination in Employment Act prohibits discrimination against people 40 and over.

Use of the phrase could be considered to create a “hostile work environment,” according to Inc., which constitutes “behavior that violates the law-such as age, race, or sex discrimination.”

