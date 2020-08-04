Sailors rescued thanks to giant SOS sign written in the sand

PICKELOT ISLAND, Micronesia (KETK/NBC) – It’s a scene from movies many of us are familiar with – a group is stranded on a deserted island in the middle of the ocean.

The only option to call for help: write a large “SOS” message in the sand, praying that someone flying above might see it.

Well that scenario became reality for three sailors in the South Pacific over the weekend.

Three men were rescued from a small, uninhabited Pacific island on Sunday after writing the large message in the sand.

The men had been missing in the Micronesia Archipelago for nearly three days when their distress signal was seen.

The friends had apparently set out on a 23-foot boat on July 30 and were headed 27 miles away to a nearby island. However, they sailed off course and ran out of fuel.

The trio was found roughly 120 miles from where they had set out. They were found in good condition and a military helicopter from Australia was able to land on the beach to give them food and water.