Woman arrested for urinating on potatoes

WEST MIFFLIN, Pennsylvania. (KETK) — Police arrested a woman who they say urinated on potatoes at a Walmart in western Pennsylvania.

Grace Brown, 20, is charged with open lewdness and public intoxication.

West Mifflin police posted surveillance photos on their Twitter account. It is not known when the incident took place.

A Walmart representative said an employee saw what the woman was doing.

In a statement, Walmart told the station it “it immediately disposed of the affected products and sanitized the area.”

The incident comes weeks after videos posted on social media showed people licking ice cream from freezers at Walmarts in Texas and Louisiana.