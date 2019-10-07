Parents suing Fortnite for being as ‘addictive as cocaine’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 26: Fans attend day one of the Fortnite World Cup Finals at Arthur Ashe Stadium on July 26, 2019 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

MONTREAL (KETK) – A law firm from Canada has filed a lawsuit on behalf of parents who have two children who are allegedly addicted to Fortnite.

The lawsuit compares the game to cocaine and claimed that the creator, Epic Games, “knowingly put on the market a very, very addictive game which was also geared toward youth.”

The parents write that the game causes dopamine to be released in the same way as taking drugs like cocaine, which resulted in a chemical addiction.

The lawsuit alleges that Epic Games knew that Fornite was “dangerously addictive” but did not warn players of the risks of playing.

Earlier this year, the World Health Organization officially recognized “Gaming Disorder” in its International Statistical Classification.