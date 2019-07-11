Nearly 300k people join group to storm Area 51 to find alien secrets

Breaking News
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – As they said in X-Files, “the truth is out there.”

Well, one group on Facebook is planning on finding out for themselves. An event to invade Area 51 called “Storm Area 51: They can’t stop us all” plans to break the secret site on September 20 with the famous “Naruto run.”

As the event says: ” If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets.”

The event has gone viral, spawning numerous memes about Aliens, Area 51, and the fact that the government knows an “attack” is coming in September.

