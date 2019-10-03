Man sues wife’s lover, wins $750,000

(KETK/CNN) – A North Carolina man won $750,000 in a lawsuit against a man who wooed away his wife in a case under the little-known “alienation of affection” law that exists in six states.

“It was like someone calling you and telling you that a family member had tragically died. He came to my house and ate dinner with my children and I and her. We shared stories we talked about personal lives.” Kevin Howard, Plaintiff

Howard said in an interview that the man would visit his wife while he was at work and that he has “a lot of healing to do.”

The man was “found guilty” of intentionally wooing away Howard’s wife and ordered to pay three-quarters of a million dollars.

If he can’t pay, it turns into debt owed that shows up on his credit report.

“I filed this case because I believe it’s very important that people understand that sanctity of marriage is important especially in this day and age when people question everyone’s morals, people question everyone’s liability of a person and the state backed me up on it.” Kevin Howard

The old law is from the 1800s and has its origins in English law from the 1740s when woman were considered property.

Many lawyers interviewed by our sister station WITN believe that the law is old and antiquated, deeming it necessary to be repealed.

“Are we backing up the court system for a week or two weeks to have the jury selection, jury trial, and for the plaintiff to spend tens of thousands of dollars to end up getting a piece of paper they’re never going to collect against?” said Paul Jenkins, an independent attorney.