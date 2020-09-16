Man creates socially distanced candy chute to save Halloween

DELHI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVO) — As cities and towns across the country decide whether they will hold trick-or-treating events amid the coronavirus pandemic, an Ohio man has come up with a “touch-free” alternative to handing out Halloween candy this year.

Andrew Beattie constructed a 6-inch candy chute and attached it to his porch rail, an orange-and-black striped cardboard tube through which he can drop candy from the top of his stairs. It would then land safely in the bucket or bag of visiting trick-or-treaters.

Beattie said he will place a sign at the bottom of his stairs, showing them where to hold their bags or candy buckets so the treats will drop right in.

He also said he will be wearing a mask and gloves and the candy will be from a factory-sealed bag.

Beattie said he was able to make the candy chute from a cardboard shipping tube.

“I want our youngins to be able to have some sense of normalcy and maybe a little bit of exercise in all this madness,” he said on Facebook.