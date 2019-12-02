Man charged with stealing car to bail out brother arrested for stealing car

JACKSON COUNTY, Kansas (KETK) – A different kind of 2-for-1 Black Friday special was available to sheriff’s deputies in North Kansas over the weekend as two brothers were charged just hours apart.

Eric McCraken was arrested for stealing a car and was being held in the Jackson County Jail.

His brother Keith McCracken was arrested just hours later for stealing a car that he was taking to bail Eric out of jail, according to Sheriff Tim Morse.

Both brothers are also facing related charges, including license violations and running from police.