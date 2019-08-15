Man caught playing ‘Pokemon Go’ on 8 phones behind the wheel

KING COUNTY, Washington (KETK) – A Washington State Patrol trooper had quite the interesting site on Tuesday when he came across a man playing Pokemon Go on eight different phones.

According to our sister station WIVB, the trooper came across the driver pulled over by the Seattle-Tacoma airport. He had a piece of foam holding eight different phones.

, the trooper came across the driver pulled over by the Seattle-Tacoma airport. He had a piece of foam holding eight different phones.

The driver gave him a warning and told him to put the phones away.