UTTAR PRADESH, India (KETK) – An India man retaliated against a snake that attacked him on Sunday by biting the animal back and killing it.

The man was reportedly drinking in his home when the snake came in and bit him.

He is in critical condition at a local hospital. The man’s doctor said this is the first time he has ever seen this happen.

The family and other villagers later took the snake away and cremated it.