Man and donkey join together for ‘Circle of Life’ duet in viral video

SUMTER, South Carolina (KETK) – A video of a South Carolina man joining a duet with his donkey for the “Circle of Life.”

Travis Kinley’s pasture is usually a quiet place until last week. That’s when he took out his phone and started recording himself singing “The Lion King” staple, and to his surprise, he wasn’t alone.

His donkey Nathan started singing along and Travis posted the video to Facebook hoping for just a few likes.

In just a few days, it has over three million views and he has received messages from people all over the world.