Live Now
KETK Live at 5

Longhorn on loose corralled by cowboy in Colorado Springs

Weird News
Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — An enterprising cowboy lassoed a longhorn inside a Colorado Springs building lobby after the cow broke free from a downtown parade and charged its way inside.

Pedestrians scurried out of harm’s way during Friday’s brief escape as the longhorn romped across a street and through an open door at the Plaza of the Rockies.

Fast-thinking spectators quickly shut the door to contain the animal, which emerged moments later, roped by a cowboy atop a horse.

There are no immediate reports of injuries.

KKTV-TV reports that spectators caught the drama on camera.

The parade was held to mark a weekend rodeo in Colorado Springs.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

KETK She Shed Giveaway Powered by Doran Mechanical

KETK Summer Splash Giveaway Sponsored by: RV Station

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC