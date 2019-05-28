Japanese man dies during flight after swallowing 246 bags of cocaine

Mexican officials announced that a Japanese man who died aboard a flight from Mexico City ingested nearly 250 bags of cocaine. He died from cardiac arrest and a drug overdose.

Sunday’s statement was issued by the attorney general’s office for the northern state of Sonora, where an autopsy was performed following an emergency stop by the Aeromexico flight in Hermosillo.

The plane then continued on to Narita, Japan.

Authorities identified the man only as Udo “N” and said he had traveled to Mexico’s capital from Bogota, Colombia.