Jacksonville man checked missile launcher in luggage at Baltimore airport

BALTIMORE (KETK) — Federal officials say they found a missile launcher in an East Texas man’s luggage at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport on Monday.

The Transportation Security Administration said in a statement that the military-grade weapon was located in his checked luggage. The man has yet to be identified.

TSA officers called airport police who detained him for questioning. The man said he was in the military and returning from Kuwait.

He wanted to keep the weapon as a souvenir.

TSA officers at BWI Airport detected this missile launcher in a checked bag early this morning. Man said he was bringing it back from Kuwait as a souvenir.

According to the TSA, the missile launcher was “not a live device.” However, it was handed over to the state fire marshal for safe disposal.

The man was ultimately allowed to catch his flight home.