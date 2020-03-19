Florist goes viral after creating toilet paper bouquet

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – It’s been one of the strangest aspects of the coronavirus outbreak: people rushing to the grocery store to stock up on toilet paper as if no more was going to be made.

One Arkansas store saw the humor in the trend and decided to act on it, albeit as a joke at first.

Blossom Events and Florist created a bouquet with toilet paper added instead of flowers. The creation quickly spread like wildfire on social media and soon they were getting requests from all over the country.

While they appreciated the support, the store has recently said they will only offer the unique gift locally.