Florida troopers find drugs in bag labeled ‘Bag Full of Drugs’

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Florida (KETK) – Two men who clearly didn’t think their plan over very well are behind bars after officers found drugs in a bag titled “Bag Full of Drugs.”

A traffic stop for unlawful speed on I-10 yesterday bagged two drug traffickers and their not so inconspicuous drug paraphernalia. Troopers seized meth, GHB, cocaine MDMA and fentanyl. Thanks to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for the assist. @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/Fu3ASymrtL — FHP Panhandle (@FHPPanhandle) February 3, 2020

According to our sister station WFLA, Florida Highway Patrol troopers pulled their car over for speeding and found the narcotics inside the bag.

Troopers found cocaine, meth, GHB (aka the “date rape” drug), MDMA and fentanyl.

In a Facebook post, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s office wrote: “Do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled ‘Bag Full Of Drugs’. Our K-9’s can read.”