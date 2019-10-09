Breaking News
Family finds $600k worth of cocaine on beach while on vacation

FRIPP ISLAND, South Carolina (WJCL/KETK) – What started as a nice family vacation turned into a discovery that was worth more than half a million dollars, police said.

Our sister station WJCL reports that a family on vacation found packages of cocaine washed along the beach still in their original packaging and looked to be in good condition.

Although the family declined to be interviewed on camera, they told the news station that a family member found a large object in the sand. At first, they thought it was an animal.

After bringing it back to their vacation home, they opened it up, found the drugs and contacted authorities.

The substance later tested positive for cocaine.

The packages in total turned to weigh roughly 50 pounds and were valued at nearly $600,000.

WJCL reported that the sheriff’s office says the drugs will eventually be destroyed.

