Deaf man sues PornHub, claiming lack of closed captions

NEW YORK (KETK) – A deaf New York man has filed a federal lawsuit against Pornhub and other porn websites because he “cannot enjoy video content” without closed captioning.

Yaroslav Suris tried to watch videos on PornHub entitled “Sexy Cop Gets Witness To Talk” and others in October 2019 and January 2020 but could not due to the website’s lack of closed captioning, according to the lawsuit filed Thursday in the Eastern District of New York.

The lawsuit claims that the sites are in violation of the Americans with Disabilities act.

“Websites that prevent accessibility to deaf and hard of hearing individuals is a discriminatory act,” the lawsuit reads. The ADA cites that its purpose is “to make sure that people with disabilities have the same rights and opportunities as everyone else.”

PornHub’s Vice President Corey Price fired back at the claim that the website doesn’t offer closed captions.

“While we do not generally comment on active lawsuits, we’d like to take this opportunity to point out that we do have a closed captions category,” according to a statement from Price provided to ABC News. The statement included a link to its closed captions section.

Suris is seeking compensatory damages and fines as a result of the suit.