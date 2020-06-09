Bullard Police Department cancels all crime ‘because it’s too hot’

BULLARD, Texas (KETK) – The Bullard Police Department has decided to enjoy the air conditioning as the East Texas summer heat and humidity set in.

We’re asking all aspiring criminals, seasoned veterans, and those who find themselves committing crimes out of boredom, to please stay indoors. Bullard Police

Our East Texas Storm Team predicts that some areas of the Piney Woods could reach triple digits on Tuesday, which is about six weeks ahead of schedule.

According to the National Weather Service, most East Texas towns do not see their first 100-degree day until around mid-July.

So crank up that thermostat, and just enjoy Netflix like you did during quarantine!