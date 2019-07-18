Bud Light offers free beer to any alien that makes it out of Area 51

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Bud Light has joined in on the Area 51 craze by announcing a special can for any alien that makes it out of the secret military base.

Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out. https://t.co/AOWOYL3Oyp — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

“We’d like to be the first brand to formally announce that we will not be sponsoring the Area 51 raid,” the beer company announced in a tweet on Wednesday.

They followed up with a tweet that reads, “Screw it. Free Bud Light to any alien that makes it out.”

Area 51 Special Edition. 👽 pic.twitter.com/8wGbSLqY6r — Bud Light (@budlight) July 17, 2019

It then showed the planned special can for the aliens in a later tweet. When asked if it was real, the company wrote “51,000 RTs and we’ll make it happen.”

The beer is referencing the online group that has exploded over the last week with people who have pledged to raid Area 51 on September 20 to “see them aliens.”

RELATED: Nearly 1M people sign up to storm Area 51

The group is titled “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us.”

The event, which is clearly a joke, is hosted by a page entitled “S***posting cause im in shambles.”

More than 1 million people have signed up to attend the raid, prompting the U.S. Air Force to warn people to stay away from the base because of safety concerns.

RELATED: US Air Force warns against joke event to ‘storm Area 51’