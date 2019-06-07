Botched rescue of a stranded hiker goes viral

A 75-year-old hiker rescued from a mountain in Arizona wound up on the ride of her life when the basket she was hoisted in started spinning out of control.

Officials say the woman had to be rescued Tuesday morning after taking a fall on Piestewa Peak in Phoenix, injuring her face.

But the rescue took a scary turn when the basket began spinning faster and faster.

Phoenix fire officials say they used an extra line and preventative measures to prevent the spinning, but this time it didn’t work.

Officials say it’s rare to see the basket spin – but they train for situations just like this one.

The woman complained of dizziness and nausea – but luckily, was not seriously injured.

