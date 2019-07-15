Air Force ready to ‘protect’ Area 51 amid proposed storming from alien hunters

FILE – In this April 10, 2002, file photo, a car moves along the Extraterrestrial Highway near Rachel, Nev, the closest town to Area 51. The U.S. Air Force is giving an ultimatum to owners of the remote Nevada property: Take a $5.2 million last best offer by Thursday,, Sept. 10, 2015, for their property now surrounded by a vast bombing range including the super-secret Area 51, or the government will seize it. (AP Photo/Laura Rauch, File)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Facebook event that’s gained massive traction with over 1 million people pledging to storm Area 51 to “find them aliens” has gotten so large the Air Force has been forced to respond.

The Facebook event, aptly named “Storm Area 51: They can’t stop us all” plans to gather the masses on September 20 outside of Area 51 and to storm the secluded, secretive military base.

Air Force spokesperson Laura McAndrews told the Washington Post that while the Air Force is aware of the event and is prepared to “protect” the facility should people try and enter the secured facility.

“[Area 51] is an open training range for the U.S. Air Force, and we would discourage anyone from trying to come into the area where we train American armed forces,” McAndrews said. “The U.S. Air Force always stands ready to protect America and its assets.”

The event has gone viral, producing numerous memes about aliens and Area 51.