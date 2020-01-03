Live Now
FOX 51 Good Day is streaming now

7-year-old boy accidentally swallows AirPod after being gifted it for Christmas

Weird News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (KETK) – One of the hottest gifts for Christmas this past year ended up putting a young Georgia boy in the hospital, according to an NBC report.

Kiara Stroud says her 7-year-old son swallowed an AirPod by accident after she gave them to him as a Christmas present. She says the earbuds were paired with her son’s phone when he accidentally choked on it.

Stroud said her son feared that the music would keep playing – from inside his body.

After taking X-rays, doctors assured Stroud and her son that he would be fine and that the AirPod presented no danger to him.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Trending Stories