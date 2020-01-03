7-year-old boy accidentally swallows AirPod after being gifted it for Christmas

ATLANTA (KETK) – One of the hottest gifts for Christmas this past year ended up putting a young Georgia boy in the hospital, according to an NBC report.

Kiara Stroud says her 7-year-old son swallowed an AirPod by accident after she gave them to him as a Christmas present. She says the earbuds were paired with her son’s phone when he accidentally choked on it.

Stroud said her son feared that the music would keep playing – from inside his body.

After taking X-rays, doctors assured Stroud and her son that he would be fine and that the AirPod presented no danger to him.