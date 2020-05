TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The next several days will produce a lot of wet weather across East Texas.

Sunday – Saturday: Showers and Thunderstorms are likely each day.

Low Temperatures will be in the low 70s Sunday and in the mid to upper 60s Monday through Saturday.

High Temperatures will be in the mid 80s Sunday and in the low 80s Monday through Saturday.

Winds will be mostly South to Southeasterly at 10 mph or less.