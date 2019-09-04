Wednesday’s Forecast: More heat for East Texas and the latest on the tropics

The theme of hot and dry conditions will continue to persist for East Texas. Wednesday morning, temperatures are starting off into the 60s and 70s. Highs will soar into the upper 90s with mostly sunny skies. The heat will continue to roll on for the next couple of days. Triple digits will move into place for the end of the week. Upper-level ridging will only get stronger.

The heat will continue into next week. However, models are showing the high-pressure ridge moving to the east. As a result, we could see an increase of afternoon storms beginning midweek We could really use the rain.

The tropics remain very active! Hurricane Dorian continues to move northward in the Western Atlantic impacting Florida and Georgia. The center of Dorian could get really close to Georgia and possibly make landfall in the Carolinas. In the Gulf, Tropical Storm Fernand continues to move westward towards Mexico. It will not impact us here in East Texas.

The next seven days