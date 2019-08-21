Live Now
WEDNESDAY PM FORECAST: A few clouds this evening, another isolated shower chance tomorrow

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST 8-21-19

TONIGHT: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. An isolated shower possible before sunset. Warm and humid. Temperatures in the 80s. Winds SE 5-10 mph

OVERNIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds SE 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy skies forming up again in the afternoon. Spotty showers possible but again near 10%-20% chance. High: 98, Winds: SW shifting SE in the afternoon at 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a 20%-30% chance for showers. Low: 77. Highs near 97. Winds Southeast 10 mph.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy with a 20%-30% chance for showers. Lows: 75-76. Highs: 94-95. Winds: Mainly southeast 10 mph.

MONDAY through WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 90s. Lows: mid 70s. Winds South 10-15 mph



