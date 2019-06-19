Wednesday Morning Forecast: Morning & evening storms giving us a summer weather sandwich

TODAY: Morning storms with areas of heavy rain. During the day partly cloudy, humid & feeling hot. This evening strong to severe storms develop to the NW. This evening into tonight we’ll be watching for storms reaching us with hail being the biggest threat. Make sure your car is covered once you get home, 60% chance. High: 93, Winds SW 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening and overnight storms with a low severe threat. These storms will be scattered but the potential for strong storms is there. 60% chance of storms early tonight. Then back to partly cloudy skies after the storms pass. Low: 75, Winds: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER): Summer solstice begins at 10:24 AM. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Windy, hot, & humid. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, windy and very warm! Low: 76, High: 91. Winds South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 89. Winds South 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 87. Winds SW 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds South 10-15 mph.