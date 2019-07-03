Wednesday Midday Forecast: Scattered showers move through into this evening







TODAY: 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy when you’re not seeing showers, breezy, and humid. Areas that see rain will be cooler. Scattered showers die down by the evening time. Highs: middle 80s and near 90. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy night with a few isolated showers 20%. Low: 73, Winds: South 10 mph.

THURSDAY (4TH OF JULY): A 30% chance of t-storms. Hot and humid with partly cloudy skies. Nice evening by the time fireworks start. Low: 73. High: 90. Winds: South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly to mostly sunny, very warm and humid. Low: 74. High: 92. Winds: South-Southwest 10 mph. Feels like temperatures just above 100 degrees.

SATURDAY and SUNDAY: Partly to mostly sunny. Hot and humid. Lows: 74-76. Highs: lower to middle 90s. Winds South-Southwest 5-10 mph. Feels like temperatures 100° – 105°.

MONDAY: Variable clouds. Dry and hot. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: Southwest 5-10 mph. Feels like temperatures 100° – 105°.

TUESDAY: A mixture of clouds and sunshine. Continued hot and humid. Low: 76. High: 93. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph.





