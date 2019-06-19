Wednesday Midday Forecast: More storm potential this evening through tonight







TODAY: Clouds keep breaking up through the afternoon, mostly to partly cloudy skies. This evening strong to severe storms develop to the NW. This evening into tonight we’ll be watching for storms reaching us with hail & damaging winds being the biggest threat. Make sure your car is covered once you get home. 60% chance of storms. High: 92, Winds SW 15 mph.

TONIGHT: Evening and overnight storms will pose a severe threat. These storms will be scattered but the potential for strong storms is there. 60% chance of storms early tonight. Then back to partly cloudy skies after the storms pass. Low: 75, Winds: SW 10 mph.

FRIDAY (FIRST DAY OF SUMMER): Summer solstice begins at 10:24 AM. Morning clouds to afternoon sunshine. Windy, hot, & humid. Low: 76. High: 94. Winds: South 15-20 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, windy and very warm! Low: 76, High: 91. Winds South 15-20 mph.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy, windy, with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 89. Winds South 20 mph.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms. Low: 75. High: 87. Winds SW 20 mph.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers and storms. Low: 74. High: 90. Winds South 10-15 mph.






