WEDNESDAY FORECAST: Another hot and humid afternoon, isolated shower possible.

Temperatures will continue to rise this afternoon into the upper 90s. Heat indices will be above 103° which is why a Heat Advisory will go into effect today. 

EAST TEXAS STORM TEAM FORECAST: 8-7-19

TODAY: Becoming partly sunny with a 10% chance for showers and isolated t-storms in the afternoon. Hotter. Highs: middle to some upper 90s. Wind: Southwest, turning South 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Becoming mostly clear, warm and humid. Lows in the upper 70s. Winds: South 5 mph

THURSDAY: Mainly sunny after morning clouds. Hot! Low: 78. High: 98. Wind: Southwest 10 mph.

FRIDAY through TUESDAY: Even hotter. Our first 100-degree day likely during this period. Lows: middle to upper 70s. Highs upper 90s to as high as 102! Wind: SSW 5-10 mph.



