REST OF WEEK: Great weather is ahead for East Texas for the rest of this week. It will be sunny with cool mornings in the 50s and warmer afternoons in the upper 70s and low 80s Thursday and Friday.

OVER THE WEEKEND: The weekend will be mostly sunny with lows in the 60s and highs approaching 90 degrees.

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY: The next chance of rain will come in the form of a few showers and maybe a thunderstorm Tuesday and Wednesday. Winds will be mostly from the south 5 to 10 mph.