yleh

Wednesday Evening Forecast: Clear skies with calm winds

Weather

by: John Adams

Posted: / Updated:

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 55. Wind calm.

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82. Wind South 10-15 mph.

FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Marginal (5%) risk of severe storms. Low 64. High 72. Wind Southwest 10-15 mph, becoming northerly in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70%.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low 51.  High 69. Wind Northeast 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY (Mothers’ Day): Sunny. Low 48. High 76.

MONDAY: Sunny. Low 52. High 79.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low 57. High 80.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low 65. High 84.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

Community Calendar