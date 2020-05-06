Wednesday Evening Forecast: Clear skies with calm winds

MONDAY: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 7 p.m. Increasing clouds with a low around 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could get as high as 20 mph.

TUESDAY: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny with a high near 79. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night is mostly clear with a low around 55 and north winds around 5 mph.