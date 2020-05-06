Wednesday Evening Forecast: Clear skies with calm winds

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Clear. Low 55. Wind calm.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 82. Wind South 10-15 mph.
FRIDAY: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Marginal (5%) risk of severe storms. Low 64. High 72. Wind Southwest 10-15 mph, becoming northerly in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70%.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny. Low 51. High 69. Wind Northeast 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY (Mothers’ Day): Sunny. Low 48. High 76.
MONDAY: Sunny. Low 52. High 79.
TUESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low 57. High 80.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Low 65. High 84.