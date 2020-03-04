Widespread rain & storms Wednesday

Cloudy skies and muggy conditions dominated our weather to start this first week of March. The rain has been very limited but will take over East Texas on Wednesday. This is a quick weather event for rain, ending by Thursday early morning.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING:

The rain is increasing across West Texas right now. This is where the upper low is providing widespread lift – and we will see this increase rain for East Texas into early Wednesday morning.

FUTURECAST:

Looking overnight and into Wednesday morning, we will see rain and storms increase for East Texas. Storms will contain lightning and heavy rain. Gusty winds and small hail are also possible in heavier bands of precipitation.

So the heaviest rain is for the morning rush. Into mid-morning to the afternoon, scattered t-showers will continue. Coverage will not be as high as what Wednesday AM will be.

Rain will let up in the early morning hours on Thursday, bringing back sunshine on Thursday afternoon. The rain amounts will be in the 1-2 inch range, but isolated areas possibly getting a tad more.

