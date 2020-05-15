WEATHER: Get ready for a soggy weekend

An active weekend of rain and storms is ahead for East Texas. The main threat is possible flash flooding and heavy rainfall, with a low chance at this time for severe thunderstorms. Either way, your outdoor plans this weekend will require a Plan B!

Download the East Texas Storm Team app. In the app, you can view Futurecast, and set up custom alerts for multiple locations. Features in this app including lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download for Apple and Android devices.

Here is our breakdown of the weekend. Friday’s main storm time frame is from late afternoon into early Saturday morning. On Saturday, widespread rain and storms are likely. This trend continues into Sunday with more rain before it finally ends on Monday.

OVERALL WEATHER SET UP:

You are already aware that the Gulf moisture is present in East Texas–driven by our highs on Wednesday & Thursday in the 80s (near 90 on Thursday). This moisture is staying put, and you combine it with these two features below, you get rain and storms.

1. Upper low:

A slow-moving low will move into Texas on Friday and will stay through the weekend. It will have a hard time moving out thanks to a weak ridge of high pressure over the eastern Gulf (responsible for keeping potential tropical system “Arthur” away from the US Mainland). This low provides the lift & spin in the atmosphere leading to widespread waves of rain to wrap around that upper low.

2. Cold front:

A cold front will aid in sending a few storms southward on Friday, but then stall out north of the Red River. This front will keep the Gulf moisture over East Texas. Once this front arrives on Sunday, it will bring us more rain and then drier days next week.

These two features give us the threat of heavy rain. Futurecast estimating rain amounts in the 2-4 inch range and possibly higher amounts for some areas east of I-35.

See our video above as we break down the storm timing.

Click here for the weather forecast.