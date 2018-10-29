Weather Alert: Strong to severe storms possible on Halloween

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KETK

TYLER, Texas (KETK) - While this new week is starting off warm with the humidity rising, you’ll want to be prepared for more rain by Wednesday. Unfortunately, there is a risk of severe storms for Halloween with a potent cold front moving toward East Texas.

WEATHER SET UP:

A cold front is starting to take shape off the Rocky Mountains and into the Central Plains. This front is forecasted to arrive with the rain on Wednesday.

Now ahead of the front (here in Texas), we’ve seen the rapid return of Gulf moisture in our area—a sign that once this front arrives we will be looking at decent support for rain and storms. This map below depicts the available moisture in the lower levels of the atmosphere on Wednesday morning.

In the upper levels of the atmosphere, a strong upper low diving out of the Rocky Mountains will pick up momentum through late morning and afternoon. In the afternoon is when it will become most amplified. Combined with the surface cold front, this will definitely bring us rain and t-storms, with a chance that some storms could be strong to severe due to the changing wind speeds.

All of these ingredients we will be monitoring, and that’s why parts of East Texas are under a Slight Risk from the Storm Prediction Center. This is a level two out of five on the scale, meaning that scattered severe storms are possible.

I will get into the specific risks later in this story.

FUTURECAST:

As I show you Futurecast, there is a good bet that the timing will be changing over the next 24-36 hours, so make sure you’re checking in for our latest forecast on KETK & FOX51 for the most up-to-date version of Futurecast.

We start with Wednesday morning, it will begin mainly cloudy and breezy with temperatures likely in the mid-60s to near 70! Some light drizzle or a spotty shower, but nothing of concern for us.

Now by mid-morning and midday, Futurecast does start to develop a few showers and t-storms. But notice the developing line with the cold front in North Texas, that’s our main action we will be concerned about.

Into the afternoon, the line will be the focal point for heavy rain and possible severe storms. THIS model of Futurecast has storms into the afternoon and evening for us.

Late afternoon and evening, that line continues to advance east and southeast. Heavy rain and storms will be likely.

Late evening and into the early overnight, Futurecast showing the rain letting up. However, we will be keeping rain chances through Thursday morning as the main disturbance moves through. By Thursday, colder and cloudy to start the day.

THREATS & RAIN AMOUNTS:

While severe weather will be possible, the #1 concern from East Texas Storm Team Meteorologists is heavy rain that can lead to some flooding. Heavy rain amounts to three inches (isolated higher) is possible for parts of East Texas.

Now, the main severe risks are all at play. Of damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes, damaging wind gusts will be the primary concern. The reason why is because of the storm mode is of a line variety, not individual supercell storms. You can get tornado spin-ups within a line of storms, but the main threat is wind gusts because it’s a fast moving line.

Hail is possible also, and tornadoes cannot be discounted—especially if any storms form ahead of the main line.

