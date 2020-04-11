WEATHER ALERT: Severe weather risk for Saturday & Sunday

The East Texas Storm Team has declared for an Alert Day on Saturday & Sunday (Easter weekend), as a strong weather system will move across the state. The greatest period of severe weather is expected from Saturday afternoon to Sunday late morning. Several waves of storms expected, and all modes of severe weather is possible, including a few tornadoes.

WEATHER SET UP:

We’ve seen a reprieve from the humidity on Friday thanks to the front that finally pushed through. This weekend, Gulf moisture will return back to East Texas on Saturday afternoon. Once the humidity returns, that will prime the atmosphere for the severe weather risk that we will likely see.

Here is a look at that Gulf moisture surge Saturday into Sunday.

This combined with an upper disturbance moving into Texas Saturday, we will see the risk of strong to severe storms. This is a TWO DAY threat, note the outlook from the Storm Prediction Center.

This severe weather threat is the most significant we’ve seen in this Spring season. It is imperative that you and your family know your safety plan before severe weather occurs.

See our video above for the latest weather forecast. Our Storm Team will be staffed on Saturday & Sunday to keep you ahead of the storm threat.