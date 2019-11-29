WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms possible Saturday

A busy weekend is ahead with holiday gatherings and shopping, but you’ll want to be weather aware as a robust cold front will bring a severe weather risk to East Texas on Saturday.

The current outlook from the Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of the KETK & FOX51 viewing area in a “Slight” risk, level two out of five. This risk means that a few storms could turn strong to severe. Storm timing looks to start around 9 AM and end after 6 PM from north to south. Two primary threats will be damaging wind gusts and isolated tornadoes.

WEATHER SETUP:

We’re tracking multiple features coming together for some severe storms to potentially occur.

First, a stronger upper low over the West Coast will lift east in the next 48 hours to the Central Plains. This will help increase the wind energy that aids the atmosphere to see some severe storms.

Second, Gulf moisture is on the way back on Friday. A cool Thursday with cloudy skies will translate to a muggy Friday and gusty Southeast winds. This Gulf moisture aids storm chances as it mixes with the drier air behind the cold front.

The final ingredient (though lacking a tad) is instability, also known as daytime heating. It will be limited on Saturday, but just a little warming will be enough to give us a chance at severe storms. That heating is noted below by the darker colors.

See our video above for the latest forecast and storm timing, and click here for the complete forecast for the next seven days.

We are in our secondary severe weather season. We’ve seen past November & December severe weather events be significant in East Texas. Given the holiday and a non-routine weekend for many of us, it’s important that we are weather aware and prepared before storms arrive.

Download the East Texas Storm Team app to track storms and get custom alerts for multiple locations. Features in this app include lightning and storm alerts, rotating storm alerts, and custom messages from your East Texas Storm Team. Download today for Apple and Android devices.