WEATHER ALERT: Severe storms expected Sunday afternoon

It’s been a wet morning for our area. Most storms have shifted south of I-20, but there is additional development occurring near I-30.

Heavy rain has been the #1 factor so far. Here are the airport rain totals. Many of you have received over 1 inch of rain today.

HAPPENING NOW

The rain is mainly focused south right now. Deep East Texas is also warming up, so a risk of stronger storms are possible this afternoon.

Today, the Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of East Texas in a Slight Risk. An Enhanced Risk has been added to Central Texas (this could move to Deep East Texas).

Our two main weather concerns continue to be heavy rain and gusty winds. With additional heating occurring in southern areas, the hail threat does increase. We still cannot rule out a tornado.

